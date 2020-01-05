Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Saturday that Williamson (knee) will "have to practice several more times" before the Pelicans clear the rookie for his NBA debut, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Williamson has been shut down since late in the preseason after requiring surgery to address a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, but the No. 1 overall pick took a major step forward Thursday, when he participated in his first full practice with the team. A day later, Williamson took part in 3-on-3 non-contact scrimmage work prior to the Pelicans' 123-113 loss to the Lakers. While Griffin noted that Williamson looked "tremendous" in Friday's workout, the organization understandably wants the 19-year-old to log more on-court work before granting him the green light to play. Williamson will practice again Tuesday before the Pelicans determine his playing status, so he'll at least remain out through Monday's game against the Jazz. Wednesday's home date with the Bulls thus marks the earliest possible date for Williamson's debut, though a return during the Pelicans' three-game road trip that begins Friday might represent a more realistic target.