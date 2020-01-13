Pelicans' Zion Williamson: No firm return date
Williamson (knee) remains without a firm return date, but he appears to be nearing clearance to make his NBA debut, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The Pels have played things close to the vest in recent weeks, but Williamson is clearly making progress, as videos emerge of the No. 1 pick going through workouts and throwing down impressive dunks during warmups. Williamson is without a target return date, but Guillory notes that he's "getting close," and the team wants him to go through at least one more 5-on-5 practice before progressing to game action. Williamson will not play Monday against Detroit, but after that game, the Pels have two full days off before hosting Utah on Thursday and the Clippers on Saturday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Takes part in 5-on-5 work•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Needs more practice before debuting•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Practices, out for road trip•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: January debut targeted•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Still 'a ways away' from debut•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...