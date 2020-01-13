Williamson (knee) remains without a firm return date, but he appears to be nearing clearance to make his NBA debut, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pels have played things close to the vest in recent weeks, but Williamson is clearly making progress, as videos emerge of the No. 1 pick going through workouts and throwing down impressive dunks during warmups. Williamson is without a target return date, but Guillory notes that he's "getting close," and the team wants him to go through at least one more 5-on-5 practice before progressing to game action. Williamson will not play Monday against Detroit, but after that game, the Pels have two full days off before hosting Utah on Thursday and the Clippers on Saturday.