Williamson (rest) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Williamson missed the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Suns on Friday, but his absence from the injury report suggests he should be ready to go Sunday. Williamson has been excellent in recent weeks and is averaging 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a combined 2.0 steals-plus-blocks since the beginning of February.
