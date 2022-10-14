Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Friday that Williamson (ankle) remains day-to-day after not participating in Friday's practice session, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. He won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks.

Green mentioned that the rest of the players with questionable tags would warm up ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks, so it appears Williamson will remain sidelined for the Pelicans' preseason finale. The ankle injury isn't considered to be a long-term issue, so Williamson should be ready to roll when the regular season tips off next week against the Nets.