Williamson went through a full practice on Sunday and has no restrictions in place, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson reportedly passed his conditioning test "easily," which is a welcome sign for New Orleans after his minutes were restricted across 24 games played during 2019-20. The 20-year-old power forward could be in for a monster season this year if he can remain healthy, as he was a big difference maker in his limited appearances last season. Across 24 games in 2019-20, Williamson averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point land.