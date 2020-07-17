Coach Alvin Gentry said Thursday that he "doesn't know anything right now" regarding when Williamson (personal) will be back in Orlando, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Gentry affirmed that the Pelicans intend to be "supportive of him and his family," per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com. Williamson exited the Orlando bubble earlier Thursday due to an "urgent family matter. " He also dealt with leg cramps, though a source downplayed the severity of that issue. The expectation at this time still appears to be that he'll rejoin the team at some point in time during the restart, but whenever Williamson does return he'll have to once again clear the NBA's mandated quarantine period.