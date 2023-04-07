Williamson has been ruled out for the Play-In Tournament, and David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, said Friday that the best possible outcome would be the superstar forward returning to full practices during the first round of a potential playoff series, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

New Orleans still has two regular-season games remaining and could potentially jump all the way to the fifth seed or drop to the ninth seed, so there's still plenty to play for. However, if the Pelicans fall into the Play-In, they'll be without Williamson, and even if they were to advance to the first round, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick would likely remain sidelined for at least the first few games of the series. Per Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Williamson still isn't practicing, and Griffin added that he'd need to go through multiple full-activity sessions before being cleared for game action. Based on Griffin's comments, it sounds like the most realistic chance for Williamson to play again this season is if New Orleans makes a deep run in the playoffs, though his return still wouldn't be guaranteed if that happens.