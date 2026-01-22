Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (illness) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Memphis.
Williamson exited Wednesday's loss to the Pistons after 15 minutes due to an illness, but it doesn't look like he'll spend any additional time on the sidelines. Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.
