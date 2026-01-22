Williamson (illness) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Memphis.

Williamson exited Wednesday's loss to the Pistons after 15 minutes due to an illness, but it doesn't look like he'll spend any additional time on the sidelines. Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.