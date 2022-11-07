Williamson is not listed on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Monday's game at Indiana.

Williamson appeared to be dealing with some cramping near the end of Saturday's game against the Hawks, but it doesn't look to be anything of real concern. All indications are that he'll be available for a full workload Monday as the Pelicans tip off a four-game week that also includes games Wednesday (at Chicago), Thursday (vs. Portland) and Saturday (vs. Houston). Williamson finished Saturday's 124-121 loss to Atlanta with a season-high 29 point to go with eight boards, four assists and seven turnovers.