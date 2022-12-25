Williamson (COVID-19 protocols) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Williamson was sidelined for the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he'll be back in action against Indiana. He's scored at least 25 points in nine of his last 10 appearances and has averaged 29.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.6 minutes per game during that time.