Coach Willie Green said Monday that Williamson (hamstring) hasn't yet been able to return to the court, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

The Pelicans revealed at the end of last season that Williamson hadn't yet progressed to 5-on-5 work, and the 23-year-old isn't yet healthy as the team prepares for training camp this year. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for New Orleans at any point during the preseason, but it doesn't appear as though his return is imminent.