Williamson amassed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Lakers.

Williams had just an average night as the Pelicans dropped to 8-30 on the season. As long as he's healthy, his fantasy managers will take the good with the bad. Over his last four games, Williamson holds averages of 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 turnovers in 29.9 minutes per contest.