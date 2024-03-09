Williamson produced 23 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 103-95 victory over the 76ers.

Williamson's 12 boards were a season high and marked the first time he hit double-digits in that category since Dec. 28. The burly forward also had a campaign-best three blocks, so it's fair to say that this was one of his best all-around performances of the season. Williamson entered the game in a bit of an offensive slump, averaging just 12.0 points over his previous two contests.