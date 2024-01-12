Williamson (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Williamson, CJ McCollum (ankle), Trey Murphy (knee) and Brandon Ingram (Achilles) were all initially listed as questionable but have been upgraded to probable after presumably going through the team's morning shootaround. Williamson returned from a one-game absence Wednesday, posting 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during a blowout win over Golden State.