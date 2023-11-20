Williamson (rest) is no longer listed on the injury report so will play Monday against the Kings.

Williamson missed Saturday's game for rest purposes but has been taken off the injury report, so he will be available for Monday's game barring any changes. In the four games previous to Saturday's game, Williamson averaged 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest while shooting an impressive 55.9 percent from the floor. The fourth-year pro is slowly returning to dominant form after a couple of injury-riddled seasons.