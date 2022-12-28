Williamson (conditioning) is available Wednesday against Minnesota.

Williamson sat out the last three games due to a combination of the league's health and safety protocols and return to competition reconditioning. However, he practiced Tuesday and has been cleared to return to action for Wednesday's matchup. He averaged 40.3 minutes per game over his three appearances prior to his absence, but it's possible that his playing time is monitored during his first game back on the court.