Williamson (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Williamson went through practice Saturday and seems to be trending in the right direction after missing Friday's loss to the Spurs. The return of the star forward could mean a decrease in offensive touches for Jonas Valanciunas, as the Pelicans' offense should flow through Williamson if he ends up being available. The star forward has averaged 24.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.
