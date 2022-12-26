Williamson (conditioning) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williamson had missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols, and he was doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup due to return to competition conditioning. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
