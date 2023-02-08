Williamson (hamstring) will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

This is no surprise, given coach Willie Green's comments Tuesday where he suggested as much. Still, this is an important official update, and by the Pelicans' first game after the All-Star break, Williamson will be up to 22 consecutive absences. Injuries remain the narrative of Williamson's career, as the No. 1 overall pick from 2019 has appeared in just 114 games. Another update on his recovery should be provided after the festivities.