Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Officially questionable Wednesday
Williamson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, though all signs have pointed to him making his debut and starting, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Listing Williamson as questionable may be just a formality, as it's been previously reported that he's expected to play. Still, the situation is worth monitoring as the Pelicans go through morning shootaround and various pregame activities.
