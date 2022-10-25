Head coach Willie Green indicated Tuesday that he's hopeful Williamson (hip) will retake the floor at some point during the team's upcoming road trip, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Green noted he's uncertain about Williamson's status for the opener of the road trip Friday against the Suns, but that doesn't appear to be off the table either. He will miss Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, at a minimum. Given Zion's injury history, it's a bit worrisome that the big man is already experiencing issues. However, managers likely drafted Williamson knowing the risks and expecting missed games, considering he's played just 88 contests over his first three NBA campaigns.