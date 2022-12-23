Williamson (COVID-19 protocols) remains out for Friday's game versus the Thunder.

Williamson was placed in the health and safety protocols ahead of Thursday's tilt versus the Spurs, so this seemed the likely outcome for the star big man. He will have some additional days to clear protocols this time around, as the Pelicans don't retake the floor until Monday versus the Pacers. Larry Nance (Achilles), if healthy, Naji Marshall, and the other forwards should have additional minutes to claim in the interim.