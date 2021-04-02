Williamson (thumb) won't play Friday against the Hawks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
The 20-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive game after sustaining a sprained right thumb Monday against the Celtics. Brandon Ingram (toe), Lonzo Ball (hip) and Josh Hart (thumb) are also unavailable, so the Pelicans will be without four of their top rotation pieces Friday. Williamson's next chance to retake the court will come Sunday at Houston.
