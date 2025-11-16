default-cbs-image
Williamson (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Warriors.

Williamson was considered a game-time call Sunday prior to this update, but he'll now miss his seventh game in a row. That being said, the Pelicans may have opted to hold him out Sunday in order to let him return Monday against the Thunder since he's yet to be cleared for back-to-back sets.

