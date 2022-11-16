Williamson (foot) remains sidelined for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Williamson will skip a second consecutive contest while tending to a foot issue. The fourth-year forward has had a history of leg problems, so his latest addition draws additional concern. Williamson has been solid when healthy, racking up 23.5 points, 6.4 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game, but he'll have to wait until Friday against the Celtics, at the earliest, for a chance to improve his numbers.