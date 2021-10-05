Williamson (foot) will not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't surprising, as Williamson is recovering from a broken foot, and the team is going to be as cautious as possible regarding the upcoming star in the preseason. That said, all indications are that he'll be available for the start of the regular season.
