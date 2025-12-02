Williamson (adductor) will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Tuesday.

Williamson is dealing with a right adductor injury, and he's now facing his second extended absence of the season. Given the return timeline, the star forward is likely to remain on the shelf until some time in late December at the earliest. The Pelicans are now positioned to depend heavily on Saddiq Bey in the frontcourt, and Derik Queen should continue to play meaningful minutes as well.