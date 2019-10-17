Williamson will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks due to right knee soreness.

Williamson didn't travel with the Pelicans to New York, instead opting to stay back in New Orleans to undergo further testing on his sore knee. With the start of the regular season less than a week away, this will certainly be a situation to monitor. Through four exhibition games, the No. 1 overall pick has posted averages of 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 27.3 minutes.