Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out for preseason finale
Williamson will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks due to right knee soreness.
Williamson didn't travel with the Pelicans to New York, instead opting to stay back in New Orleans to undergo further testing on his sore knee. With the start of the regular season less than a week away, this will certainly be a situation to monitor. Through four exhibition games, the No. 1 overall pick has posted averages of 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 27.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Continues preseason dominance•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Lowers the hammer on Jazz•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Masterful in preseason win•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Impressive in preseason debut•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Starting Monday vs. Atlanta•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Withdraws from Team USA•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...