Williamson will sit out Saturday's game against the Jazz for rest.
It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, and Williamson is coming off a performance of 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Saturday will mark the third time this season Williamson has sat out the second half of a back-to-back. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Naji Marshall, Larry Nance and other frontcourt players. Brandon Ingram should take on more usage.
