Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Williamson will sit out the second leg of a back-to-back for injury management of his left hamstring, and with Trey Murphy (elbow) joining him on the sidelines, Saddiq Bey will likely be the focal point of the Pelicans' offense Sunday evening. Micah Peavy could be headed for a start, and Bryce McGowens should get all the run he can handle. Williamson will likely return for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.