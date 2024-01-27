Williamson (foot) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Thunder.

Williamson was a late addition to the Pelicans' injury report Friday afternoon and the team will ultimately opt to err on the side of caution. In his absence, the likes of Naji Marshall, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphey are candidates to see increased playing time. The prized big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday versus the Bucks.