Williamson (finger) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Spurs.
While X-rays came back negative on Williamson's left middle finger injury, the Pelicans will err on the side of caution with their prized power forward. In his absence, Larry Nance, Naji Marshall and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates to absorb his minutes.
