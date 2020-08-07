Williamson will sit out Friday's game against the Wizards for rest, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Pelicans continue to play it safe with Williamson, keeping him out on the second game of a back-to-back. In his absence, we could see more usage funnel to Brandon Ingram, while Jaxson Hayes, Nicolo Melli and J.J. Redick could see more action.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Tallies 24 points on 12 shots•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Explodes for 23 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Likely to remain limited Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Quiet in 14 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: To remain on minutes limit•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Playing in short bursts•