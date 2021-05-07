Williamson has a fractured left ring finger and will be out indefinitely, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It's possible, if not likely, that we've seen Williamson play his final game this season after he broke a finger on his shooting hand. If that's the case, it was a fantastic sophomore season for Williamson. He made the All-Star team and averaged 27.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.2 minutes. While he's sidelined, the Pelicans will likely deploy James Johnson and Wes Iwundu more. With Brandon Ingram (ankle) out for Friday's game against the 76ers and day-to-day after, Naji Marshall should see plenty of action as well.