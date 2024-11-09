The Pelicans announced Saturday that Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be out indefinitely.
Williamson already missed Friday's contest against Orlando due to his hamstring injury but is now set to remain sidelined for an extended period. While the 24-year-old forward managed to make 70 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, injuries are already plaguing his 2024-25 campaign. Until Williamson is able to return, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green should continue to receive increased playing time.
