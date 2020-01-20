Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out Monday
Williamson (knee) will not play Monday against Memphis.
The Pels bumped Williamson up to "doubtful" for Monday's game, but there was never much of a chance that the rookie would take the floor. The plan remains for Williamson to make his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday against San Antonio.
