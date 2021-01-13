Williamson is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As is often the case, it's not clear how long Williamson will be sidelined for. While he's out Wednesday, we can likely expect more playing time from Nicolo Melli and Josh Hart, and possibly Wenyen Gabriel. Lonzo Ball (knee) is also sidelined for the Pelicans.