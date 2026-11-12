Williamson finished Wednesday's 145-111 loss to the Nets with 29 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes.

Williamson was efficient Wednesday and got to the charity stripe frequently en route to a game-high scoring total. He was one of just two Pelicans starters to score in double figures, and he was the team's only player to score more than 15 points. The 26-year-old forward has reached the 20-point threshold in four of his last five appearances, shooting 59.7 percent from the floor over that stretch.