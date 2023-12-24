Williamson recorded 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Rockets.

The Pelicans stumbled to a home loss to the Rockets, but Williamson still recorded a decent performance on both ends of the court, leading the team in scoring and ending just two rebounds shy of recording a double-double. Williamson has been mostly healthy this season and is having a decent year even if his numbers are slightly below what he has posted in his previous two seasons. Williamson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game across nine December appearances.