Williamson registered 31 points (13-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Williamson has scored 25-plus points in five of his last six appearances, and he has surpassed the 30-point plateau in two of his last three games. The Duke product has shared most of the scoring load with Brandon Ingram this season but is slowly becoming the team's top offensive threat. He is averaging 26.0 points per game over New Orleans' last nine contests.