Williamson recorded 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Knicks.

Williamson might have ended a streak of three games with at least 30 points, but the second-year forward continues to perform at an elite level offensively while also chipping in other categories from time to time. In fact, Williamson has scored fewer than 25 points just once over his last 14 contests -- that's the best example of how dominant he's been offensively.