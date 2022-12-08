Williamson totaled 29 points (11-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 victory over the Pistons.
Williamson led the Pelicans in scoring and enjoyed an efficient shooting night. He's been a regular at the free-throw line over his last four games, attempting 11 or more shots from the charity stripe over this stretch. He's also put up 25 points or more and has secured three double-doubles during this span.
