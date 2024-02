Williamson (foot) participated in portions of Thursday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a left foot bone contusion, and his status for Friday's game against the Spurs isn't yet clear. While it's encouraging that he was at least a partial participant in Thursday's practice session, Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas could see increased playing time again Friday if Williamson and Herbert Jones (thigh) remain out.