Williamson (coach's decision) will play in short bursts Thursday against the Jazz, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson apparently felt good in pregame warmups and he'll play, but his minutes will be limited since he recently returned to the bubble after attending to a family matter. He's played fewer than 30 minutes seven times this season, but still managed to average 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in those contests.
