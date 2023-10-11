Williamson posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to Orlando.

When Williamson takes the court it's newsworthy. The oft-injured forward has played in just 29 regular-season games across the past two years and has appeared in more than 30 regular-season games in a single campaign just once over his first four professional seasons. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick looked healthy and spry across his limited work Tuesday, but he'll have to continue on this path before fantasy managers should think about selecting Willamson ahead of the third round in drafts.