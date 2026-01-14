Williamson accumulated 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 loss to Denver.

This was a quiet night for Williamson as the Pelicans dropped to 9-33 on the season. Williamson, who is reportedly unavailable in trade talks, appears to be in good health and it's a positive sign for his fantasy managers that he's being allowed to play in back-to-back sets -- he's not on the injury report for Wednesday against the Nets.