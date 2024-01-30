Williamson finished with 26 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-112 loss to the Celtics.

Williamson was efficient from the field and posted his sixth game with at least 20 points in the current month, but the Pelicans came up short and wasted their lead in the fourth quarter. The star forward has been healthy, which has always been a big "if" for him, but his overall numbers have experienced a slight decrease, perhaps related to the fact that he shares the offensive load with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. He's averaging a career-low 22.0 points per game, but he's compensating for the "lack" in scoring with season averages of 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.