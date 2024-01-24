Williamson notched 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 victory over the Jazz.

Williamson was efficient from the field during Tuesday's comfortable win, and he also posted double-digit assists for the first time this season en route to his first double-double since Dec. 28. Although he's played under 30 minutes in two of his last four appearances, he's averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game during that time.