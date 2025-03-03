Williamson amassed 24 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 win over the Jazz.

Williamson is looking very healthy these days and has put together a promising stretch. Over his last five games, Williamson leads the team in nine-category fantasy value, posting averages of 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks. He's been hot from the field as well, hitting 62.2 percent of his shots.