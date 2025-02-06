Williamson finished with 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite the experiment of an Ingram-Williamson combo coming to an untimely end, the dynamic fifth-year pro continued his solid 2024 campaign with an impressive set of numbers despite the blowout loss. The recent trade doesn't give Williamson and company much immediate help, which is a signal of recognition from the team that their current 15th-place ranking might not improve enough to make a difference this season.